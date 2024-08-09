You choose where to settle down and raise your family wisely. Well, you'd think most people would.

Every town has its positives and negatives, right? Very few places exist that don't have people talking about at least one negative aspect of the community. Let's be honest, more often than not, the bad is almost always out of people's control. We'd all hope that where we choose to raise our kids has more positive qualities than negative.

We head over to Egg Harbor Township, the heart of Atlantic County, where residents have both good and bad things to say.

After scanning the comments of a Facebook post that asked residents to list their favorite and least favorite aspects of living in EHT, it's great to be able to say that most people LOVE living there.

Here's a few of the best reasons to live in Egg Harbor Township.



1.) The restaurants

Whether you love the bar food offered at Juliano's, the burgers at Vagabond, or the breakfast dishes at Town and Country Cafe, there are plenty of great restaurant options within the parameters of Egg Harbor Township. Let us know your recommendations!



2.) The parks

Everybody loves all of the outdoor recreational spots that Egg Harbor Township has to offer. Take a walk around the lake within the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve and you'll see just how special it is.



3.) Beaches around the corner

The one aspect that EVERYBODY in Egg Harbor Township can agree is one of the township's best selling points: its close proximity to all the beaches. EHT is about 20 minutes from some of NJ's most beautiful beaches. No need to rent a beach house when you live that close to the best beaches in the country!

With everything positive, there's a negative. There were quite a few complaints people had about living in EHT....



1.) The road quality

To be fair, this is New Jersey, so doesn't everybody complain about the roads in their town?



2.) The traffic

There's no getting around that one. The traffic is... annoying (to say the least) in Egg Harbor Township depending on the time of year. That can usually be blamed on one thing...



3.) Shoobies

People from EHT say they hate when all the shoobies invade for the summer. That's fair considering there can be less products readily available at the grocery store, the parks are busier than usual, and traffic can get pretty nuts. Let's not forget, though, that tourism is what Atlantic County's economy depends on. So, be nice to the shoobs, would ya?

See what people are saying about living in Egg Harbor Township HERE.

