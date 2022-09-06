Locals Respond to: ‘Tell Me You’re From EHT Without Telling Me.’

Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey - Home of mattress and phone stores.



Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey - Home of me for the last 25 years.

I reached out to the fine people of Egg Harbor Township through a local Facebook group and asked them to "Tell me you're from EHT without telling me you're from EHT."

I got some great answers!

Since it's a private Facebook group, I'll respect the group's privacy by not identifying we came up with some of the best answers.

So, tell me you're from EHT without telling me!

Zion Zoo

Dollar Tree Capital of the World

Scullville

" There’s a detour and I don’t know how to get to work or home ."

" Crossing over by the bowling alley almost got me into an accident!!! "

High taxes!

Pit parties!

TW Sports (no longer open)

BMX Track

" Landfill is now a golf course ."

Airport Circle

Tunnels of Fun (no longer open)

" I literally complain about everything…. "

Shore Mall (no longer the name - or so they say...)

Blue Hole

" English Creek Wawa at 7:30 in the morning "

Storybook Land

"The bull":(on ocean highs Ave across from the dumps- that is now a Gulf course) Every morning the bull would be in the middle of the road and would stop the school bus and we would wait until the owner came out to retrieve his animal, it would make us late for school."

Birdland

Crazy Eddie's, Rickles, Bradlees

Brownie’s Lodge

Terror in the Junkyard

" We don’t have a Post Office ."

" Omg was there gunshots?! I’ve clearly never heard a firework before! "

" Insane property taxes and rich politicians getting richer. "

Huge raisin!

