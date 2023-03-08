Look at Who’s In Sunday’s Atlantic City St. Paddy’s Parade

After coming within a whisker of not having the Atlantic City St. Patrick's Parade for the fourth consecutive year, this year's return of the parade is indeed something of an 'Epic Resurrection', as it is referred to on the Atlantic City St. Patrick's Parade Facebook page.

Everyone is invited to be part of the 35th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade this Sunday, March 12 at 1 pm— every business and every group All fees have been waived this year!

Since the organizers of this year's parade got off to a late start, it would be fair to think that there wouldn't be the usual turnout of participants this year. It would also be incorrect!

With days remaining before the parade, here is a look at who confirmed for the parade so far, according to parade organizers.

All confirmed: 30 vehicles, 20 motorcycles, 4 tram groups, 3 floats, 3 live bands, 13 marching groups, and drum lines

By the way, marchers have until this Friday, March 10 to register. http://bit.ly/3KxhrpD

Businesses along the parade route, the Boardwalk from St.James Place to Albany Avenue, are being asked to decorate their store-fronts Irish-green and have their employees in the spirit of the day.

We understand, several bars and casinos along the route or in town plan to offer pre- and post-parade parties as well.

