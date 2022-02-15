Look What Bally’s is Planning for Old Harry’s Oyster Bar Space

It was a sad day when Harry's Oyster Bar closed back in September 2021. I loved Harry's and the outside lawn area in the Dennis Towner courtyard at Bally's Atlantic City.

Lately, there have been rumblings of what Bally's is planning to do with the indoor/outdoor space once occupied by Harry's.

Now, PlayNJ.com is reporting that work is underway for a new beer hall and live entertainment venue in the Dennis Hall courtyard at Bally's Atlantic City. PlayNJ.com says the project will be at least partially complete by this summer, according to casino insiders.

CRDA documents show a 5100 square-foot beer hall building with a retractable roof and glass walls that open.

The beer hall entertainment complex will extend inside to the space that was Harry's Oyster Hall, as well.

PlayNJ.com says to expect a full-service dining room and bar, table games, billiards, lounges, and a 300-foot stage area.

Outside, the courtyard will feature fire pits, yard games, another larger stage, and seating for 200 people.

The new courtyard entertainment complex is part of Bally's $100 million of upgrades to the Boardwalk property.

Other planned improvements include a new lobby bar and restaurants, a high-limit slot room, the FanDuel Sportbook, and hotel room renovations.

The goal, according to Michael Monty, assistant general manager of Bally's Atlantic City, is to transform the property into a premier casino in the market, "what it used to be back in the day".

We like the sound of that.

