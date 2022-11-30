Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor

The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor.

Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.

The growing effort earned the attention of Lynn's family members, who posted a statement on social media yesterday (Nov. 28), encouraging fans to back the campaign.

"Our family hopes you'll sign this petition to request the State of Kentucky rename this state park after Loretta," the message reads. "She would LOVE this so much. Kentucky, and especially her home area were always in her heart."

A link to the petition was also posted to Lynn's official website, along with an additional note of thanks from her family. "Thank you to the fans who started this," it reads. "We continue to be amazed by the outpouring of love!"

Paintsville Lake State Park is located just outside Butcher Hollow, Lynn's hometown and the thematic center of her trademark biographical hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter."

As of Nov. 29, the petition has earned over 12,000 signatures in support of the tribute.