Lottery Ticket Bought in Manahawkin Worth $440,000

If you bought lottery tickets in Southern Ocean County recently, you might want to check them.

New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket purchased in Manahawkin hit all five numbers and is worth $440,336!

The winning ticket was purchased at the Manahawkin Exxon, 555 Route 72 East Avenue in Manahawkin.

The winning five number combination for the Friday, July 1st drawing was 02, 17, 36, 38, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02.

Lottery officials say the winning retailer will get a bonus check of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Lottery.

