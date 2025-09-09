You gotta play to win, as the saying goes, and two local lottery players have played and won!

(Unless it was the same player, buying lottery tickets in both Northfield and Vineland.)

South Jersey Lottery Players Both Hit for $50,000

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say players in Atlantic and Cumberland Counties have both hit $50,000 lottery prizes in the past week.

In Northfield, one player purchased a winning Powerball ticket for the September 1st drawing at the 7-ELEVEN on New Road.

In Vineland, one player also hit the Powerball for $50,000 on September 1st. That winning ticket was bought at J & J News Agency on North Main Road.

It's not known if either player has yet come forward to claim their prize.

Lucky Lottery Week in New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery officials say 53 lottery prizes of $10,000 or more were hit in the state in the last week. That total includes a $100,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Erma for the September 6th Powerball drawing. That winning ticket was bought at the Pantry 1 store in Erma.

The current jackpot for tonight's (September 9th) Mega Millions game is $358 million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

