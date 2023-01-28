Lucky 777 Hits in New Jersey Lottery and Thousands of Players Win Cash
What happens when a whole bunch of New Jersey residents all play the same lucky number - and that number hits?
Well, the New Jersey Lottery has to pay out a record single-day prize amount!
Thursday night, in the lottery's Pick 3 game, the winning numbers were 7-7-7. On top of that, the Fireball number was also the number 7!
What that meant was a big payday for a lot of lottery players!
Lottery officials say 2,862 played the 777 straight combinations, and they all won! Each winner bet at least 50 cents on the 777 combinations. A winning 50 c 2,862ent bet pays $250! Lottery officials say the total payout to the winners is over $1 million - the highest single-day payout in lottery history.
James Caret, Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery says, “We are excited that our Pick-3 players found luck in 7-7-7 and want to congratulate all the winners on their big payouts. We encourage all players to keep playing and trying their luck with this exciting game.”
SOURCE: New Jersey State Lottery.