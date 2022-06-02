Luke Bryan's trophy case has got to be spilling over at this point in his career. He's won countless awards for his music, but it appears his biggest dream came finally true out on the water.

The "Up" singer took to social media to share that he finally caught his dream fish. In the video below, you can hear him say that he's always wanted to catch a 10-pound fish, but this catch — pun intended — blew that one out of the water.

"I've been waiting my whole life for this moment," the megastar writes alongside the video.

Bryan tries to play it cool at the beginning, saying he's unsure if what he reeled in was going to be big enough. However, it's clear his hopes are extremely elevated. After weighing his fish, he throws his arm in the air in celebration before declaring his catch weighed in at a whopping 11.6 lbs!

Then, like the true fisherman he is, he plants a big smooch on his wet trophy.

The country singer has enjoyed hunting and fishing for most of his life. In fact, Bryan even released a song, "Huntin', Fishin', and Lovin' Everyday," declaring his love for the sports. He even has his own "private spot" where he likes to go cast a line. It's unclear if this big beauty was caught in that lucky location.

This summer, Bryan will kick off his Raised Up Right Tour, with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny opening for him. The tour will keep him busy from June 9 through Oct. 28. Until then, you can bet he'll be soaking up more time with a rod and reel.

