What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas — unless, of course, Luke Bryan posts a video of it on Instagram. The country singer was in Sin City for another night of his Las Vegas residency when somehow, he ended up with a baby in his arms.

While it's unclear how the infant ended up on stage, video shows Bryan walking around stage with the little guy, singing "All My Friends Say." Although stunned at the number of people in front of him, the child didn't fuss one bit.

"It's been a hell of a party," Bryan says to the crowd with the baby in tow. "At some point I got a baby."

After addressing the crowd, the "Up" singer decided it was time to return him to his mother.

"Where is the mother of this child?" Bryan asks while looking very comfortable with the tiny guest on his hip.

"Hey, I'm sorry I stole your baby," he says before crouching down to coo at the baby one last time. "This is gonna make a hell of a scrapbook one day."

Bryan then posed for a quick photo with the family while the crowd cheered.

The Georgia native is no stranger to children. Bryan and his wife Caroline have two boys of their own, Bo and Tate. The couple also adopted their two nieces, Jordan and Kris Cheshire, and nephew, Til, after both of their parents died.

Last month, Jordan and her husband Clint Eudy welcomed a baby boy. Baby "Chesh" made an early arrival on May 7 weighing 3 lbs., 13 oz. The Eudys are still waiting to bring him home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Bryan launched his first-ever Vegas residency in February. After a successful start, the American Idol judge added more dates. Currently the show will run through Sep. 4.