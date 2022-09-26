Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits.

The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept. 23) when the topic of college football — and the state's beloved home team, the Iowa State Cyclones — came up onstage.

"Y'all know I'm a Georgia Bulldogs fan, and we're gonna whip y'alls a--es this year," Bryan told the crowd, per our sister station K92.3 in Cedar Valley.

An avid, loud-and-proud Bulldogs fan who hails from Leesburg, Ga., Bryan wasn't surprising anyone with his point of view, but that didn't mean the crowd was happy to hear his comments about Iowa State, and they responded with boos. Fortunately, the country superstar didn't take it personally: In fact, he turned the moment into a good-natured crack at a fellow country star's expense.

"You know what? That's the first time I ever felt like Blake Shelton," Bryan joked. "Just do not put that on YouTube!"

It ended up on TikTok instead:

Bryan wrapped up his Farm Tour on Saturday (Sept. 24) with a finale performance in Eyota, Minn.

An annual establishment that returned for its 13th year in 2022, the trek finds Bryan bringing his large-scale country show to small farming communities in support of family farmers. This year, the singer once again partnered with Bayer to provide meals to people in need via Feeding America, with a goal of providing one million meals.

