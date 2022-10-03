After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally.

The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.

"Someone had too much fun this weekend..." Caroline says in the caption of her post, also setting the location for the picture as the "Struggle Bus."

The country superstar couple have a long history of poking fun at each other over social media. Back in August, Caroline also made a joke at the expense of Bryan's eating style, posting side by side video of him and a llama enjoying snacks and writing that they evidently "attended the same etiquette school."

Her appreciation post for Bryan on Father's Day also had a heavy dose of humor, but don't feel too bad for the country star: His Mother's Day post for Caroline was equally goofy and unflattering.

In fact, prank wars are a big part of the Bryan household: The couple have a lengthy history of scheming against each other, even once on national television, and the goofiness always gets extra heated during the holiday season with the family's annual tradition of Pranksmas.