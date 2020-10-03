Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, lived in a beautiful mansion in an upscale Nashville suburb before moving to their dream home on a rural piece of land outside of town. Pictures show a house worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.

Bryan was still early in his career when he purchased a beautiful 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,620-square-foot mansion in a subdivision in the affluent Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tenn., in 2010. The house sits on .53 acres of prime real estate in one of Nashville's most sought-after areas, a perfect place for the then-rising country star — who scored his first two No. 1 hits that year with "Rain Is a Good Thing" and "Someone Else Calling You Baby" — to settle in to raise a family.

The lavish home's amenities include custom lighting and drapes with a wireless remote system, a gourmet kitchen with a gathering room and a full basement that features a media room.

Each of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. The soaring two-story entryway and living room with a stone fireplace covering one wall floor-to-ceiling give the house an imposing, formal feel, while the second-story deck provides expansive views out over the trees.

Bryan and his brood have since moved to a bigger house on a large piece of rolling farmland in a more rural Nashville suburb. Built in 2008, their former Brentwood residence sold most recently in 2016 for $733,000. Redfin estimates its current value at $876,573, which would break down to a mortgage payment of $2,692 monthly.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Luke Bryan's Nashville mansion.

See Inside Luke Bryan's Early Nashville Mansion:

See Inside Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Retreat:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion:

See Inside Jason Aldean's Other Amazing Rural Retreat: