Luke Combs’ Is Clint Black’s First Guest on ‘Talking in Circles’ Season 3

Talking in Circles With Clint Black will return to the Circle Network in October for a highly-anticipated third season. To kick things off, Black's first guest will be Luke Combs.

Season 3 will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 1, with Combs opening about his new role as a father, how he learned to play guitar, as well as insights into his songwriting process and choosing songs for his albums.

Following in line with the premise of the show, the chat promises an in-depth interview with of one of country music's biggest names.

"We're thrilled to bring some of today's most exciting country stars to Circle Network this October," Circle Network's Senior Vice President of Content, Evan Haiman, says. "Giving our viewers an inside look at their favorite musical artists is one of our specialties here at Circle, and Talking in Circles season three will give viewers the opportunity to see Chris Janson, Luke Combs and more artists like they've never seen them before."

Other guests appearing this season include Chris Janson, Deana Carter, Jamey Johnson, Pam Tillis, Sammy Hagar, Peter Frampton and more. Black also shared his excitement for the upcoming premiere and having another chance to chat with his friends in the industry.

"I am so excited to have another season of Talking in Circles on the way!" he says. "I'm truly humbled by my friends, old and new, who sit and talk shop with me. I give much credit to the network - Circle - where I'm encouraged to depart from the regular interview format and have the kinds of conversations I would have backstage with a fellow artist or musician."

The Circle Network launched Talking Circles in May 2021 with Black hosting Darius Rucker, John Rich, Sara Evans, Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and more. Season 2 premiered in March 2022 with Tim McGraw, Tracy Lawrence, Dennis Quaid, Marty Stuart and more stopping by.

Fans can tune in to Talking in Circles With Clint Black when it premieres Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10PM ET on Circle Network.