Luke Combs headed home to Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday (July 28) for a performance at Coyote Joe's, a local favorite joint with a 3,200 capacity. That's significantly smaller than most of the venues that Combs — who'll be hitting amphitheaters and arenas during his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall — is used to playing, and he took the Coyote Joe's stage for his performance with a wall-to-wall crowd in attendance.

That made it all the more dangerous when, during the opening bars of his song "Refrigerator Door," Combs noticed a fan close to the front in need of medical assistance. The country star stopped the show and flagged security guards who were at the front of the venue to let them know that someone in the audience needed help.

"Hold on a sec. Y'all got a medic in here?" Combs said, making his way over to the fan in distress. "Somebody fell down right here. I need some help in here, y'all."

He added, "Anybody will do, really," and grabbed a water bottle from the stage to pass down to the concertgoer. Fan-recorded video footage captured the incident, including members of the audience shouting out some suggestions as to why someone in the crowd might have passed out.

"IT'S HOT!" one person can be heard yelling. "I need water," another joked. "Turn the damn AC on!" another roared.

Despite the heat, many in the crowd were feeling upbeat, and appreciative of Combs' willingness to stop his show in order to help out. "You're the man, Luke," one fan screamed, while a chorus of "Luke! Luke! Luke!" also picked up in the crowd.

As the fan began to be ushered out of the crowd in order to receive help, Combs continued to use his microphone to expedite the process. "Can y'all hear me? Make a hole right here so we can get this man some help," he said, gesturing to the area of the crowd where people needed to get out of the way. "Somebody that's with him raise your hand so everybody can see him coming."

According to Music Mayhem, Combs' performance at Coyote Joe's was being filmed for the Apple Music Live series. It will be available to watch on Aug. 24. Buy Luke Combs concert tickets here.