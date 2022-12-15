Federal authorities say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

39-year-old Edwin Torres, a.k.a. "Macho Torres," of Bridgeton previously pleaded guilty to one possession of child pornography.

His sentence was imposed in Camden federal court on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says,

In May 2020, a user of a social media application uploaded to a public chat group multiple videos of child sexual abuse from an internet provider address linked to Torres’ residence. In September 2021, law enforcement agents executed search warrants at Torres’ residence and on a Google account associated with the social media account used to distribute the videos in May 2020.

That Google account, which also had been accessed from Torres’ home, contained over 100 videos of child sexual abuse, including videos whose content matched the videos distributed in May 2020, according to officials.

Authorities also seized a cell phone which had been used to access the same Google account.

In addition to the prison term, Torres was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and he was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

