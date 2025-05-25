Man and His Cat Receive Hero’s Welcome in Hawaii
Have you ever imagined quitting your job, selling everything you own, cashing in your 401K, buying a sailboat, and sailing around the world?
One man did all that, and his journey has broken the internet, as millions have clicked and watched him sail from his home in Oregon to Hawaii.
Oliver Widger completes solo sail to Hawaii
If you plan to chuck it all and sail across the ocean, here's the big tip: Learn to sail and learn to take care of (and repair) your sailboat.
A couple of years ago, a man named Oliver Widger started the process of doing a solo sail around the world. He eventually bought a boat, learned to sail, and prepared for his journey.
All along the way, he posted videos explaining his story and talking about the reasons he was doing what he was doing.
He explained that he was a shy guy, not seeking attention, just doing what his heart told him to do.
A funny thing happened along the way: he started attracting millions of followers, especially as he began his solo sail, with his cat, a few weeks ago.
Fast forward to Saturday, when the first part of his journey came to an end. Oliver arrived in Hawaii!
Oliver Widger is definitely worth a follow
We're not sure how long Widger will be in Hawaii before he jumps back on his boat, with his cat, to continue on his journey. In the meantime, it's worth following him on social media as he posts daily about his trip. Click here to go to his Facebook page.
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker