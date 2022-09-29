Authorities in Gloucester County say a man has died after being shot in the head following an argument this past weekend.

The scene unfolded around 4:45 early Saturday morning at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklinville, which reportedly was not open at the time of the shooting.

Officers arrived to find 31-year-old Chad Stuart of Clayton with a gunshot wound to the head; he was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The shooter, identified by police as 25-year-old Walter "Wally" Gilliano of Franklin Township, remained at the scene and was arrested after allegedly telling police he pulled the trigger.

Police say the two knew each other and they had an argument prior to the shooting.

NJ.com reports officers found a Glock 19 handgun at the scene and a spent .9mm bullet casing near Gilliano’s vehicle.

Gilliano was initially charged with attempted murder and weapon-related offenses.

On Wednesday, Stuart died from his injuries and Gilliano has now been charged with his death.

Relatives of Stuart have established a GoFundMe page to assist the family.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 384-5685 or Franklin Township Police at (856) 694-1415.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

