Man Dies During Cape May Escape the Cape Triathlon

A man died Sunday morning while competing in the Escape the Cape Triathlon in the water off the coast of Cape May.

Cape May Police said a man they described as "age 70 plus" had nearly completed the classic race portion of the Escape the Cape Triathlon when he was spotted in distress by lifeguards near the swim finish.

Cape May lifeguards spotted him in the water in distress and in need of medical attention.

The man was taken from the water to the beach in Lower Township near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park. Medics then performed CPR on him. He was then taken to the Cape Regional Medical Center where he died. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.

“I’m heartbroken,” said Stephen DelMonte, CEO of DelMoSports LLC, who runs the triathlon. “DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

The 9th annual Escape the Cape triathlon begins with a one of a kind 12 ft jump off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and includes a one-mile swim, a 23-mile bike ride through the back country roads of Cape May, and a five-mile run.

In a statement, Cape May Police said the medical examiner will perform an autopsy on the man.

