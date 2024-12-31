Man Dies in Electric Bike Accident in Wildwood

Police in the city of Wildwood say a man died this past weekend, the apparent victim of an electric bicycle accident.

Wildwood Police called to accident scene Saturday evening

Wildwood City Police say their officers responded to a call about "
a man down" just before 6 pm Saturday at the intersection of Magnolia and Pacific Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had died.

Police say it appears the man was killed as the result of an electric bicycle accident.

Police have not identified the man, saying he was a Hispanic 51-year-old.

Accident remains under investigation

The Wildwood Police Detective Division is investigating the accident.

If you witnessed the accident, you are urged to contact Wildwood Police at (609) 522-0222 or at contact@wildwoodpd.com.

SOURCE: Wildwood City Police Department

