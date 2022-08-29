Authorities say a South Jersey man faces up to 20 years behind bars for robbing a store of $240.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says 53-year-old Rodney Green of Willingboro was convicted of second-degree robbery late last week following a week-long trial.

According to police, Green entered the Rite Aid store at 907 North High Street in Millville on September 29th, 2020, and demanded money from a cashier.

The [d]efendant threatened to kill the cashier and everyone else in the store if the money was not turned over.

Rite Aid on North High Street in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Rite Aid on North High Street in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Police say Green got $240 from the robbery.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 28th; Green faces up to two decades in prison.

