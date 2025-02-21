A Camden man will be spending the rest of his life behind bars for a 2018 murder.

Late last year, a jury convicted 44-year-old Shomari Kinard of first-degree murder and related weapons charges in connection to the death of 25-year-old Nuquan Reddick of Camden.

This past Wednesday, Kinard was sentenced to 75 years in state prison.

On the night of May 10th, 2018, prosecutors say Kinard shot Reddick seven times in the back outside of a grocery store at Louis and Morton Streets in Camden. Reddick died from his injuries about two months later.

Detectives were able to identify Kinard as the shooter via surveillance video, witness statements, and cell phone data.

The State was represented at trial by Assistant Prosecutor Keith Carmy and Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Masi of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was investigated by Sgt. James Brining of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, and Sgt. Frank Cardoso and retired Sgt. Shawn Donlon of the Camden County Police Department.