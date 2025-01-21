An Egg Harbor City man faces nearly three decades behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting on the boardwalk in Atlantic City in 2023.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, 35-year-old Jahlil Boston pleaded guilty to a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge, and under a plea agreement, he has agreed to serve a 28-year prison sentence.

On March 18th, 2023, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the 1900 block of the boardwalk for reports of a shooting.

There, cops found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage captured the shooting and later that night, Boston was apprehended a few blocks away from the scene in possession of the handgun used to shoot the victim.

Boston remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12th.

He must serve at least 85 percent, or about 24 years, before parole eligibility. Once released, he will be under parole supervision for five years.