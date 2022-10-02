Maren Morris was in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night (Oct. 1) to perform as part of The Event, a benefit hosted by Shaquille O'Neal in support of The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's work with underserved young people in the Vegas and Atlanta, Ga. areas.

Of course, the country star couldn't pass up the opportunity to pose for a picture with the NBA great -- especially because she recently released a song celebrating her love for guys who, as she sings, "keep me lookin' up."

"Tall guys," Morris wrote in the caption of her post, which shows Morris and O'Neal laughing and posing together to underscore their striking height difference. Standing 5'1, Morris is shorter than a lot of people -- and she's a whopping two feet shorter than O'Neal, who is 7'1. In the photo, the top of Morris' head comes up to O'Neal's chest -- and it looks like she's got shoes on in the photo, too.

The singer's post caption is also the title of her song, "Tall Guys," which comes off her Humble Quest album. The track is filled with playful lyrics about the perks of dating a taller man, such as "I can always find 'em in the middle of a crowd," "I can wear my heels real high" and "We fly first class 'cause it's the only way his knees fit."

The "Tall Guy" Morris has in mind on that track is fellow country artist Ryan Hurd, who -- while not quite the same height as O'Neal -- stands over a foot taller than his wife at 6'3.

Other performers at The Event included Maroon 5, Pitbull and H.E.R., plus a stand-up set from comedian John Mulaney.