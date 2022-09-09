Federal authorities say a Margate firefighter has been convicted for his part in defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million.

On Thursday, following a 12-day trial in Camden federal court, 50-year-old Thomas Sher of Northfield was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud.

Officials say Sher was part of a criminal conspiracy in which state and local government employees were recruited and compensated to receive medically unnecessary compound prescriptions.

Sher caused the pharmacy benefits administrator to pay out almost $1 million for medically unnecessary compound prescription medications for individuals they recruited into the scheme. Sher directly received approximately $115,000 from the scheme.

Massive scheme

More than a dozen people, including Sher, were indicted back in 2019.

NJ.com reports,

To date, approximately 40 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty to the conspiracy, including Sher’s brother, John Sher, a fellow Margate firefighter. He pleaded guilty in July to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

What's next

When sentenced on January 10th, Thomas Sher faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.

