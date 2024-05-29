Margate’s Mayor Offers Free Dinner to Jason and Kylie Kelce After Ambush

She doesn't speak for everyone.

What a mess.

A woman ambushed Jason and Kylie Kelce in Margate

A crazy scene was captured on video the other day - and the video has gone viral.

The video shows Jason and Kylie Kelce outside Steve and Cookie's Restaurant in Margate.

Jason Kelce, of course, is the just-retired center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Apparently, a woman approached the couple who wanted her photo taken with the pair. From what we understand, Kylie politely turned down the request.....and then, the woman went a little crazy:

In the video, the woman states that Kaylie would not be welcomed back in Margate, but we reached out to Margate Mayor Michael Collins, and he says that is not the case.

Margate Mayor speaks out

The mayor even invited the Kelces back to Margate - and dinner is on him! The mayor was a guest on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna:

Jason and Kelce, come back anytime! (and feel free to bring Travis and Taylor too!)

