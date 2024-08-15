Let me start off by stating this: I'm aaaalll for trying out new foods and playing around with different recipes. I LOVE to eat, okay? I really don't know anyone who doesn't.

That being said, I'm also aware of the fact that my tastes won't always align with what the majority finds to be delicious. We all have that one weird meal or food that nobody else seems to enjoy but we love. For example, I love pickles. Usually doesn't matter what kind. I will drink pickle juice straight out of the jar right from the fridge without any shame or hesitation. I know some people can't even deal with the smell.

Most people can agree, though, that mashed potatoes are delicious. Who doesn't like mashed potatoes? Can you even call yourself an American if you don't eat mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving Day?

If you've made them before, then you know mashed potatoes do take a bit of time to prepare. Peeling and boiling the potatoes, mashing them down, making sure the flavor is perfect... it's not something you can whip together in ten minutes. Still, most would agree that homemade is better than instant.

Instant mashed potatoes, however, are still MUCH better than whatever it is this girl made.

My grandmother would be rolling in her grave if she saw what came out of this pot. I don't even think it's fair to call them mashed potatoes. I don't even know WHAT they are...

I showed my aunt who is 82-years-old. She said she'd throw me right out of the house on Thanksgiving Day if I showed up with these. Honestly, I don't blame her.

@derkboy2.0 via TikTik @derkboy2.0 via TikTik loading...

A video went absolutely bananas on social media showing off a girl's concoction of Pringles that she turned into "mashed potatoes." She likely made the video as a piece of rage content intended to get people angry, but it's still disgusting.

She dumped three tins of Pringles into boiling water, boiled them down, and proceeded to turn them into something that resembles what real mashed potatoes would look like. Spoiler alert: they still looked gross.

Judge for yourself. Whatever you do, don't show your grandma. She will DEFINITELY be offended.

