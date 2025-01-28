Mays Landing Called Best Place to Retire in New Jersey

They say that sometimes you can't see the forest for the trees.

In this case, the "forest" is Mays Landing.

Those of us who live close to Mays Landing might not realize it, but this Atlantic County community has been named The Best Place to Retire in New Jersey!

Hey, Mays Landing does have a Jersey Mike's now!

Kudos to Mays Landing

A study done by GoBankingRates.com determined to find the best (and worst) place to retire in each state.

Mays Landing came on top for New Jersey, while Passaic was the worst place to retire in the state. (Sorry Passaic!)

The study examined several factors: population, home values, and social security benefits.

Mays Landing came in with an average retired household income of $37,576 and an average monthly cost of living of $1,828.

Mays Landing has a lot to offer

Besides the aforementioned Jersey Mike's, Mays Landing is home to a Crubl Cookies location - just a hundred feet or so from Jersey Mike's.

If you can retire with great subs and cookies, life can be bliss!

Mays Landing used to have a great racetrack - the Atlantic County Race Course. It's long closed down, but there are still a lot of things to do locally and in the region.

Mays Landing is only 15 minutes from Atlantic City and some great beaches. It's also less than an hour's drive from Cape May and Philadelphia.

Travel + Leisure points out that Mays Landing sits on the Great Egg Harbor River - and there's a lot to do as far as water sports, bird-watching, and more. There are public parks and three public golf courses in or nearby Mays Landing.

One of the courses, Mays Landing Golf Course and Country Club appears to be getting ready to reopen, after being closed down for a couple of years.

Travel + Leisure also mentions Mays Landing's downtown: "Downtown Mays Landing is known for its small family-owned shops and restaurants housed in historic buildings."

Even though the Hamilton Mall is losing tenants left and right, the area near the mall continues to be a shopping hub for Atlantic County.

A shout-out to Mays Landing!

