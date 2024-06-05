Mays Landing Driver Stopped, Cops Find Heroin and Crack Cocaine
The driver could have very well been thinking, "Don't pull me over, don't pull me over."
Well, he was pulled over.
Hamilton Township Police make drug arrest
Police in Hamilton Township say they pulled over a Mays Landing man and discovered drugs in his car.
Police say just before 9:30 pm on May 29, they pulled over a vehicle driven by David Ramirez, 27, of Mays Landing. The stop happened in the Harding Lakes development, where police were on patrol.
Police say Ramirez was found in possession of 140 wax folds of heroin, and rack cocaine.
Suspect released after tickets
Ramirez was charged with Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. He was released with a court date scheduled.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
