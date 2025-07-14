A local family is desperate for answers, and your share could make all the difference.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Isabella Mattei, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Mays Landing.

Isabella is described as being approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 123 pounds, with brown eyes.

She has ear piercings as well as a nose piercing. At the time she went missing, Isabella was wearing a black sweatshirt.

There is no word yet on where she might have been headed or who she might be with, and time is of the essence.

Bring Isabella Home: Every Second Counts

This post isn’t just for reading... it’s for sharing.

Even if you don’t know Isabella personally, your post could show up on the feed of someone who does. Let’s get her photo and info in front of as many eyes as possible.

Contact Mays Landing Police If You Have Any Info

If you’ve seen Isabella or have any information that might help, don’t wait. Contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department immediately at 609-625-2700 (ext. 1).

We’re hoping for Isabella’s safe return and will update this post as soon as new information becomes available.

Please keep her and her loved ones in your thoughts—and help spread the word.

