Mays Landing NJ Driving Test is a Joke! (Opinion)

We talked about this on the Cat Country 107.3 Morning Show with Joe and Jahna this morning: The New Jersey Driver's Exam given in Mays Landing is a joke.

Really!

We learned that Ayden - who just turned 17 (Happy Birthday) was taking his driver's test.

We reacted by saying the test given in Mays Landing is the easiest test in the world!

Photo by Jan Baborák on Unsplash Photo by Jan Baborák on Unsplash loading...

DMV Test in Mays Landing is not realistic

I remarked that the driving test in Mays Landing is the easiest test ever!

You literally pull out of the testing location, turn right, go down to a little cul-de-sac, turn around and return to the facility.

What kind of real world driving experience is that?

"Ayden, we tested your driving, and we feel you're not prepared in New Jersey to drive down the Expressway, Parkway, and Turnpike. You've shown us that you are also capable of driving to your mailbox and back!"

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Jonas Junk on Unsplash Photo by Jonas Junk on Unsplash loading...

Public reacts to Mays Landing driving test

Apparently I'm not the only one to think that the driver's test given in Mays Landing is too easy.

From Reddit:

"Failed Cherry Hill twice and passed in Mays Landing. I'm from Voorhees and people would always make the 40 min drive to Mays Landing just to get an easy test. The course is the simplest thing ever: you literally make two turns and then you parallel park. I had a panic attack before my Mays Landing road test and I still passed within 5 minutes"

"The only thing you need to practice is parallel parking. Everything else is pretty automatic considering you go at like 20mph... unless you have nerves and in that case you probably shouldn't be on the road anyway lol."

" It's easy peasy, make sure you practice with the car you will be using and it will be fine."

Tougher test needed

So the next time you're heading down the Atlantic City Expressway and you're in the left lane, stuck behind someone going the speed limit, remember that they didn't have to really do anything special to get that license. Just a couple turns and a parallel park job.

Hey, DMV, how about updating to a more real-world test?

17 Things You Likely Don't Know About the Garden State Parkway You probably drive on the Garden State Parkway all of the time, but how much do you know about one of the busiest roads in New Jersey?