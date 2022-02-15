Mays Landing, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Luring of Teen in Toms River

Mays Landing, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Luring of Teen in Toms River

26-year-old Richard Hoffman of Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Ocean County Prosecutors Office / Background image by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Mays Landing man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of luring events that happened in Toms River back in 2018.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 26-year-old Richard Hoffman pleaded guilty Monday and now potentially faces five years in state prison.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say Hoffman was arrested on September 5th, 2018, as part of Operation Open House, which was a multi-agency undercover operation led by the State of New Jersey and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. This operation went after men who were using social media apps to lure underage boys and girls for sexual activity.

Hoffman, who believed he was chatting with a fourteen year-old female, arranged to meet the female at a residence in Toms River for purposes of engaging in sexual activity. In reality, Hoffman was chatting with an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. . . . Hoffman arrived at the prearranged location in Toms River, and was taken into custody.

Hoffman will be required to register as a Megan’s Law offender and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 22nd.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7"

A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."
Filed Under: Hamilton Township, Mays Landing, Ocean County, Toms River
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top