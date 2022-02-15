A Mays Landing man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of luring events that happened in Toms River back in 2018.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 26-year-old Richard Hoffman pleaded guilty Monday and now potentially faces five years in state prison.

Officials say Hoffman was arrested on September 5th, 2018, as part of Operation Open House, which was a multi-agency undercover operation led by the State of New Jersey and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. This operation went after men who were using social media apps to lure underage boys and girls for sexual activity.

Hoffman, who believed he was chatting with a fourteen year-old female, arranged to meet the female at a residence in Toms River for purposes of engaging in sexual activity. In reality, Hoffman was chatting with an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. . . . Hoffman arrived at the prearranged location in Toms River, and was taken into custody.

Hoffman will be required to register as a Megan’s Law offender and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 22nd.

