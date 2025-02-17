New Jersey&#8217;s Most Thoughtless (And Nasty) Office Habit Revealed

New Jersey’s Most Thoughtless (And Nasty) Office Habit Revealed

Canva

Somebody has to say it and it might as well be me. If you microwave fish at the office, you're THE WORST kind of coworker.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

There... I said it.

Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash
loading...

The Smell... Total Biohazard

Let's be SO for real for a second. You've got to be an IDIOT to not realize that the second that thing takes its first spin on that hot plate, that smell lingers like the ghost of old lunches past (If you don't get the Dickens' reference, I don't know what to tell you). Not only does it make the room smell like you're taking a drive over the Somers Point bridge in the middle of August, but it slowly creeps into every other crevice of the office and just stays there for HOURS.

Thinkstock
loading...

Who Needs To Breathe Anyway?

Uh... I do. Me, that's who. You're enjoying your cod concoction from last night while the rest of us are gasping for air and praying to our Lord and Savior from some relief. As for me, I'm just praying for an open window somewhere... or a gas mask.

Thinkstock
loading...

It's Everyone's Fish Now

You think your just microwaving your own lunch, but no. Once you choose to microwave fish at work, it becomes EVERYBODY'S lunch. Ever try microwaving a slice of pizza after someone heats up salmon? Enjoy your fish pizza.

Thinkstock
loading...

Microwaving Fish: The Ultimate Jerk Power Move

Congratulations, jerk! You'll always be known forever more as the dude who made me gag for the remainder of the afternoon. Your fish moment just became your eternal legacy.

Thinkstock
loading...

Judgement Will Be Swiftly Served

Let this be a warning: don't let me catch you heating up a tuna steak in this office kitchen. I'll judge.

23 Places in South Jersey to Get a Damn Good Cup of Coffee

From one side of South Jersey to the other, here are nearly two dozen places where you can get a really good cup of coffee.

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey

Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.
Filed Under: AC Facebook, microwaving fish at the office, NJ most thoughtless office habit, office lunch etiquette
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment

More From Cat Country 107.3