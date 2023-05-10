Middle Township Police Search for Missing 39-Year-Old Man

Middle Township Police Department

Police in Middle Township are asking the public for help in finding a man since early Monday morning.

Police say  David O'Brien walked away from his Swainton home at about 6 am Monday. Police say he did so without needed medication. He was last seen getting off a transit bus in Rio Grande later in the morning.

Police say O'Brien was wearing a black shirt and black pants. They say he has a “buzzed” haircut, with short facial hair.

If you know of O'Brien's whereabouts - or have seen him - you're urged to call the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700.

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department.

