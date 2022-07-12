Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Rio Grande is facing a long list of charges after cops raided his home Monday.

According to the Middle Township Police Department, the focus of their investigation was on 41-year-old Joseph Fontanez, who lives on Delaware Avenue, as they were looking into the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in the area.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant and, "a stolen AR-15 rifle with a loaded magazine, over two (2) ounces of methamphetamine, over five-hundred (500) prescription pills, MDMA Ecstasy, cocaine and over $2000.00 in U.S. Currency was recovered. Weighing and packaging items consistent with the distribution of CDS were also recovered."

Delaware Avenue in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Fontanez was charged with first-degree certain person not to possess a firearm, second-degree certain person not to possess a weapon, thir-degree possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree possession of a firearm during a CDS offense, seven counts of third-degree possession of CDS, distribution of CDS (2nd, 3rd, and 4th-degree crimes - six counts), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fontanez was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center per bail reform guidelines.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

