Authorities in Cape May County say two 18-year-old men from Pennsylvania have been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot everyone at a Wawa store.

According to the Middle Township Police Department, the incident happened around 4:30 early last Sunday morning, June 19th. That's when authorities were notified that a threatening call was made to Wawa in Rio Grande.

An unknown subject called Wawa and said they were going to shoot everyone in the store with an AR57.

Police officers along with Cape May County Prosecutor's Office responded and immediately began an investigation; the store was closed for several hours as a result.

Arrested and charged

According to officials, 18-year-old Matthew Goldstein of Feasterville, PA, and 18-year-old Joseph Vannauker of Levittown, PA, were arrested in West Wildwood and charged with second-degree false public alarm, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree terroristic threats.

Goldstein and Vannauker were lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

No actual weapons

It was determined there were no weapons were available to the pair.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

