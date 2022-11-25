Authorities in Middle Township say no one was injured after shots were fired following what may have been an attempted car burglary Thanksgiving night.

Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township just before 11:30 for a report of a possible shooting.

Upon officers' arrival it was determined the victim discovered two (2) subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver's side door open. The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9.

According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and fired two shots at him.

The victim was not struck and not injured.

After searching the area for evidence, police say a shell casing was located along East Anna St.

Descriptions

The victim described both suspects as Hispanic males, wearing all black, with an approximate age frame of late teens to early twenties.

The one male was described as short, approximately 5' 2", with an average to thin build.

The second suspect was described as tall, approximately 6', with an average to thin build.

How to help police

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (609) 465-8700.

