Middle Twp School Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault of Student
A Middle Township elementary school teacher faces charges she engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a young student
The shocking charges were announced by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H, Sutherland , Chief Michael Emmer, and Chief Tracey Super of the Middle Township Police Department.
Teacher arrested and charged
Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Court House is a 5th grade teacher. She faces charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Caron is being held in the Cape May County Jail pending a court appearance.
She was taken into custody without incident, and a search warrant was executed at her residence.
Sutherland says an investigation revealed that between 2016 and 2020 Caron was involved in the inappropriate relationship with the student, who was living in her home at the time.
The child was born in 2005.
If found guilty, Caron could face up to 10 to 20 years in prison.
Trust was broken
Sutherland commented that teachers are held in a position of trust, and "the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of this trust."
No further information or details on the case have been released.
SOURCE: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office
