We're all used to hearing about climate change and its impacts, but to see the data broken down like this... it’s hitting different.

It feels like the anxieties we've all been feeling, especially us millennials and Gen Zs, are finally being validated on a national scale. It's not just a South Jersey thing, and it's definitely not just in our heads.

Young People Are Afraid Of Natural Disasters Yet To Come

The survey found that a shocking 93% of Americans don’t feel prepared for a natural disaster, even though almost 4 in 10 have already lived through one.

Honestly, who has a "go-bag" packed and ready to go? Most young people don’t. I do, only because I’ve seen enough to know to expect the unexpected.

The mental and emotional toll is real. We're stressed about the environment, and it’s getting worse.

Remembering The South Jersey Tornado, 4 Years Later Photo by Greg Johnson on Unsplash loading...

Weather Anxiety Is Seriously Impacting Lives

This isn't just about worrying about the planet. It's impacting our biggest life choices. The survey found that a staggering 38% of Gen Z said eco-anxiety is making them less likely to have kids. Think about that for a second. We're not just stressed; we're actively rethinking what our future looks like. Natural disasters have been major news events for the majority of our lives. It’s no wonder we’re all nervous for what’s coming next.

For many of us, this anxiety is also shaping our careers. Almost 60% of Gen Z would take a pay cut to work for a sustainable company. That’s a huge deal. It shows that for younger generations, values aren’t just something you talk about; they’re something you live.

Even though nearly half of us admit to feeling numb to the constant news cycle of wildfires and hurricanes, we’re still fighting back by changing how we live, work, and plan for the future.