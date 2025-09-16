How safe do you actually feel at work? It may seem like a silly question to ask, but in today’s day and age, that question becomes more and more valid by the day.

Get our free mobile app

2025 has been a wild year for so many.

A new survey from EMCI Wireless just dropped regarding fear of violence in the workplace and honestly, the results are shocking.

When Your Workplace Isn’t A Safe Space

The survey of 1,000 U.S. workers found that a huge chunk of people are living with a quiet fear. Results show 46% of those surveyed have worried a coworker could turn violent, and for a fifth of them, that fear was in the last year alone. That's almost half!

Even crazier, over half (53%) have been caught up in or seen a hostile verbal fight at work. It's wild to think that this isn't just a remote random scenario but a very real, daily anxiety for so many people.

Workplace Safety Emergency Plans In NJ Photo by Courtney Wentz on Unsplash loading...

Are We Prepared For An Emergency?

This is where it gets even more concerning. The survey also found that 15% of people don't feel confident that their coworkers or higher-ups would be able to keep them safe in an emergency. On top of that, while 84% of companies say they have an emergency plan for the workplace, only 55% of employees actually understand it.

READ MORE: NJ Misses Top 10 List Of Best States For Teachers In 2025

How are we supposed to de-escalate or respond quickly if we don't even know the game plan? It's clear that in 2025, having a solid, understood emergency plan isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s a non-negotiable, wouldn’t you say?

Our safety and peace of mind are on the line, and that's something we all need to talk about.

15 Phrases That Should Be Banned From Workplaces Check out the top 15 awful phrases that we wish would be banished from workplaces forever. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor