Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Millville was killed in a crash on Route 9 late last week.

The accident happened last Thursday afternoon, August 25th, at around 4:15 on Route 9/Shore Road at Eagles Way in the Swainton section of Middle Township.

According to the Middle Township Police Department,

a Honda Accord, driven by Theodore O’Donnell Jr., forty-four (44) years of age from Millville, New Jersey, was traveling north on Route 9, crossed the centerline and side-swiped a Nissan Versa that had been traveling south on Route 9. The Honda Accord continued into the south-bound lane and struck a Ford F-150 that was traveling behind the Nissan Versa.

O’Donnell was extricated from his car and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford F-150 was injured and also taken to a local hospital.

Route 9 was closed for about two hours as the scene was cleared.

The crash was investigated by the Middle Township Police Department Crash Team and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

