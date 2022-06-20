WATCH: Millville NJ&#8217;s Buddy Kennedy Hits Grand Slam During MLB Debut

WATCH: Millville NJ’s Buddy Kennedy Hits Grand Slam During MLB Debut

Getty Images

It was a successful debut, to say the least, for Millville, New Jersey native Buddy Kennedy during his Major League Baseball debut over the weekend.

23-year old Kennedy, a 2017 5th round draft pick, finally got called up to the majors by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Getty Images
loading...

Wearing No. 45, the 2nd/3rd baseman went 1 for 3 in his at-bats during Friday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, including a walk and run scored, arizonasports.com reports.

Saturday night, Kennedy did the exact same thing AND added his first professional triple.

Get our free mobile app

During Sunday's game, Buddy went 1 for 4, but the "1" was an awesome thing, putting up his first MLB home run which also happened to be a GRAND SLAM on a 3-0 count!

Kennedy joins fellow Millville native Mike Trout in the majors. Trout has been with the Los Angeles Angels since 2011. The two are rumored, good friends and training buddies.

Fun fact: Buddy Kennedy's grandfather is Don Money, who once played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB.com.

Money was in the stands over the weekend to watch Buddy begin his own MLB career.

Keep making South Jersey proud, Clifton Lewis 'Buddy' Kennedy! We'll be watching.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!

Is NJ's Most Expensive Airbnb Worth The Money?

This Monroe Township, NJ Airbnb is the most expensive rental in all of New Jersey, but is it worth it? Take a look inside and decide for yourself.

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.
Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks, Baseball, Buddy Kennedy, Cumberland County, grand slam, Mike Trout, Millville, MLB, Phillies
Categories: Community, National News, News, South Jersey News, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top