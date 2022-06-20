It was a successful debut, to say the least, for Millville, New Jersey native Buddy Kennedy during his Major League Baseball debut over the weekend.



23-year old Kennedy, a 2017 5th round draft pick, finally got called up to the majors by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wearing No. 45, the 2nd/3rd baseman went 1 for 3 in his at-bats during Friday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, including a walk and run scored, arizonasports.com reports.

Saturday night, Kennedy did the exact same thing AND added his first professional triple.

During Sunday's game, Buddy went 1 for 4, but the "1" was an awesome thing, putting up his first MLB home run which also happened to be a GRAND SLAM on a 3-0 count!

Kennedy joins fellow Millville native Mike Trout in the majors. Trout has been with the Los Angeles Angels since 2011. The two are rumored, good friends and training buddies.

Fun fact: Buddy Kennedy's grandfather is Don Money, who once played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB.com.

Money was in the stands over the weekend to watch Buddy begin his own MLB career.

Keep making South Jersey proud, Clifton Lewis 'Buddy' Kennedy! We'll be watching.

