Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River

Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year.

36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

That night, the Toms River Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about a physical altercation taking place in the lobby of the hotel between a man and a woman.

When responding Officers arrived, they found a female victim - unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to the head, face, and body. The female was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and eventually released. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau resulted in Bryant being identified as the assailant responsible for the victim’s injuries.

The next day, a warrant was issued for Bryant’s arrest. He was taken into custody on March 19th of that year in Atlantic City. He has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, New Jersey - Photo: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
Bryant's sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, meaning that he must serve at least 85 percent of his term before being considered for parole.

