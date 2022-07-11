Federal authorities say a Cumberland County man has been sentenced to just over 12 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

41-year-old Joan Benitez of Millville previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Monday to 151 months, or about 12-1/2 years, behind bars, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from January through September of 2020, Benitez sold 1.57 kilograms of crystallized methamphetamine, otherwise known as "ice," on behalf of a conspiracy to distribute those drugs.

In addition to the prison term, Benitez was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Get our free mobile app

Sellinger credited numerous law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, New Jersey State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, the Pleasantville Police Department, and the Atlantic City Police Department for their assistance in this case.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!