A Millville police officer shot and killed a man in the city Tuesday night.

Burns Road in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened outside of a home on Burns Road around 9:30 PM.

Cops were called to the home after they received a 9-1-1 call about some type of emergency. There, they encountered a man outside.

Quoting a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General's office, "During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding the man."

Patch.com reports the man was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 11 PM.

The identity of the victim nor the police officer that shot him had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office is investigating the incident.

