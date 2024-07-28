Millville Police Ask For Help in Finding 14-Year-Old Girl

Police in Millville are asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Last seen Friday night

Millville Police say Synesha Reyes has been missing since Friday night.

Police have provided photos of Synesha and are asking the public for information.

If you can help police, you're urged to 856-825-7010 or 856-825-3111.

Police say Synesha is assumed to still be in Millville.

Millville Police look into fraud investigation

Among the other cases police in Millville are working on - a fraud investigation:

SOURCE: Millville Police Department

