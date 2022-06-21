Millville Police Look to Identify Man Caught on Camera

Police in Millville are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera.

Police aren't saying why they want to identify the guy, or if he's done anything wrong.

The man is pictured in the photo above. If you can help the police with identification, you're urged to contact the Millville Police Department. You can remain anonymous, according to Millville Police. You should reference case # 22-15115.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

