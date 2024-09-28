Millville Police Looking For Lady in Magenta Hoodie

It's not red, it's not pink. It must be....magenta.
I'm not 100% confident in my color wheel identification, but I think I'm close here.
We actually have two Cumberland County police departments looking for suspects.
Millville Police look for woman in hoodie
Police in Millville say they're looking for a woman caught on surveillance camera, wearing a magenta-colored hoodie.
The woman is seen pushing a shopping cart just outside the front door of a store. (Possibly Lowe's?)
Police say the woman is wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation.
If you can assist with information, you're urged to contact Millville's Police Department.
Vineland Police look for suspect
Also in Cumberland County, Vineland Police are hoping to identify a person of interest caught on camera.
Police say the man was seen last Saturday leaving BJ's Wholesale Club "in quite a hurry."
He's seen pushing a cart with some big boxes - boxes that might not all quite fit in his car.
Check out the photos and contact Vineland Police if you can assist with any information.
SOURCES: Millville Police and Vineland Police
