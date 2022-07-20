After nearly a month away, Miranda Lambert is loading up the horses and headed home. And by horses, we mean her Airstream, nicknamed "the Sheriff."

Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin set out on a glamping trip with a few friends earlier this summer. After stops in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming — which she documented on Instagram — the crew wrapped things up in Montana.

"Meet me in Montana forever 💛🏔," Lambert writes on Instagram. "Thanks to Gwennie’s family for the great hang and high note to end on. 💖 What an amazing trip. ( thanks to @jed_i_night for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever ☀️🚎."

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer posted several photos from the end of the trip, beginning with a sweet smooch snap with her husband. The pair were photographed in front of the "Welcome to Montana" sign, and if you continue to swipe left, you'll see plenty of photos of the squad enjoying time in and around the river.

Lambert stayed true to form, making sure to include a shirtless photo of McLoughlin. The picture shows the pair standing in front of a grill, and it looks as if her husband of three years was in charge of the cooking, as he's donning a multi-colored apron and little more.

One look at the "Bluebird" singer's profile and it's easy to see this trip was exactly what she wanted. Lambert told People in June that she was planning on taking nearly an entire month off — something she had never done before.

"Everyone's like, 'So you're gonna get right off the bus and right into a camper,'" she joked at the time, "But, it's such a different way of seeing the world. It's through a windshield, but it's with freedom versus pulling into a parking lot where I wait all day, play a show, then roll the next town. This is like a way to actually see things. I always say I've been everywhere and seen nothing, which is kind of part of what I do."

Up next, the Texas native is headed to Las Vegas for her first-ever residency. Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency has 24-dates scheduled between Sep. 23 and April 9 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.