Miranda Lambert Adds Dates to ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert is keeping her Velvet Rodeo residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas through April 2023, and she has already revealed additional dates for next year.

Lambert has added 16 new dates in the summer, fall and winter of 2023. She announced the news on Thursday (Dec. 1), revealing that the new dates will begin in July 2023, three months after the close of her current run. She will perform on her residency for a total of eight dates in June, one in November and seven in December.

Get our free mobile app

Lambert says she's excited for the continuation of the show, writing on social media, "We’re gonna keep the party goin' in Vegas!"

Tickets for the new 2023 shows go on sale to fan club members on Monday, Dec. 5, at 10AM PT, with the public on-sale beginning on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10AM PT. Citi Cardmembers will also have access to a presale beginning Monday, Dec. 5 at 12PM PT and running through Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10PM PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Another presale for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will run Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10AM PT through Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10PM PT. With each ticket sale, one dollar will be donated to Lambert's MuttNation Foundation, a nonprofit that has raised over $6 million for rescue animals.

Lambert announced the initial 24 dates of Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency in March 2022. She kicked off the string of shows on Sept. 23.

Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates:

July 2023: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

November 2023: 30

December 2023: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16